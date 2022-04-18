Rush Activate Leiter off IR, Tendeck Returns

Rapid City Rush center Colton Leiter

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced on Thursday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment goaltender David Tendeck has been reassigned to the Rush by the Arizona Coyotes. Additionally, center Colton Leiter has been activated off injured reserve. With these moves, Rapid City has set its playoff roster in advance of its first-round matchup with the Allen Americans.

Tendeck has played 19 games for the Rush this season and is 5-13-1-0 with a 3.54 goals against average and a .901 save percentage. Over four games in the AHL for the Tucson Roadrunners, he is 1-1-0-0 with a 2.29 GAA and .921 save percentage.

Leiter has appeared in 54 games with Rapid City, skating as both a forward and a defenseman. He has 10 goals and 11 assists during his ECHL rookie season. Leiter was placed on IR on April 6 and missed the final six games of the regular season.

Goaltender Adam Carlson, who has been on injured reserve for the entire season, and defenseman Chase Harrison, who was placed on IR on March 15 were not included on the playoff roster due to their injuries. ECHL Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list. Rapid City's detailed playoff roster can be found below.

The Rush will begin the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs on home ice. Puck drop for Game 1 against the Allen Americans is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Playoff tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or by calling the Rush ticket office at (605) 716-7825.

