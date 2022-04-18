Grizzlies Weekly: First Round Playoff Schedule

West Valley City, Utah - The schedule for the Utah Grizzlies first round best of 7 playoff series against the Tulsa Oilers has been released. The Grizzlies host the first 2 games of the series on April 22-23. The 3 games in Tulsa will be on back-to-back-to-back days on April 26-28. Games 6-7 if necessary will be at Maverik Center on May 2nd and 4th.

The winner of the Grizzlies-Oilers first round series will face the winner of the Rapid City Rush vs Allen Americans best of 7 series.

#1 Utah Grizzlies (42-27-3) vs. #4 Tulsa Oilers (36-30-6)

Game 1 - Friday, April 22 at 7:10 p.m. MT Tulsa at Utah

Game 2 - Saturday, April 23 at 7:10 p.m. MT Tulsa at Utah

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 26 at 6:05 p.m. Utah at Tulsa

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 27 at 6:05 p.m. Utah at Tulsa

Game 5 - Thursday, April 28 at 6:05 p.m. Utah at Tulsa (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 2 at 7:10 p.m. Tulsa at Utah (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. Tulsa at Utah (If Necessary)

All Times Mountain.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Games: Mason Mannek/Tyler Penner (72).

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (26). - Most by Grizzlies defenseman in a single season.

Assists: Ben Tardif (39)

Points: Tardif (59)

Plus/Minus: Luke Martin (+23)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (114) Mason Mannek led active Grizzlies with 102.

Power Play Points: D'Astous (23)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (9)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (14).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley/Matthew Boucher/Tardif (4)

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (201)

Shooting Percentage: Bradley (18 for 113). 15.9 %. - Minimum 100 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (7).

Wins: Peyton Jones (17).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.918).

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (2.63)

Shutouts: Trent Miner (7) - Broke Grizzlies Single Season Shutout Record.

Minutes: Jones (1729)

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 42-27-2-1

Home record: 23-13. Utah outscored opponents 130 to 107 at home.

Road record: 19-14-2-1. - Most Grizz road wins since the 2010-11 season.

Win percentage: .604. Mountain Division Champions.

Streak: Won 3.

Standings Points: 87.

Last 10: 6-4.

Goals per game: 3.33 (Tied 9th) Goals for: 240.

Goals against per game: 3.13 (Tied 10th) Goals Against: 225.

Goal Differential: + 15. Best goal differential in the Mountain Division.

Shots per game: 31.86 (11th)

Shots against per game: 32.08 (16th)

Power Play: 39 for 227 - 17.2 % (Tied 21st)

Penalty Kill: 217 for 279- 77.8 % (Tied 24th)

Penalty Minutes: 959. 13.32 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 20 - Led League.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 10.

Record When Scoring First: 22-8-0-1. Utah has scored first in 31 of 72 games this season. Utah went 20-19-2 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 15-7-2-1. 25 of the 72 games were decided by 1. 20 games were decided by 2. Utah went 12-8 in 2 goal games.

