Crinella Called up to Springfield; Rodrgiue Reassigned to Bakersfield

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Peter Crinella has been loaned to the Springfield Thunderbirds. Additionally, Goaltender Olivier Rodrigue has been reassigned by Edmonton to Bakersfield.

Crinella, 25, heads to Springfield for the second time this season. The East Longmeadow, Massachusetts native appeared in seven games earlier this year for the Thunderbirds, collecting two goals.

He finished the season with 27 goals, which led the Thunder in that department. Crinella also tallied 23 helpers, both of which were career-highs for the third-year forward out of Holy Cross. He was chosen as the Fan Favorite of the Year Award winner.

Rodrigue, 21, heads back to Bakersfield after appearing in each of the last six games for the Thunder. He had his best performance of the season on April 13 in a 5-1 win against the Mavericks, stopping 41 shots. He finished with a record of 7-7-1, 3.57 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

A native of Chicoutimi, PQ, the 6-foot-1, 156-pound netminder was drafted in the second round (#62) by the Oilers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, he played in 11 games for the Condors, going 4-5-0 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.

