Cyclones Announce Opening Round Playoff Schedule

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the schedule for the opening round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs, where the 'Clones will face-off with the Toledo Walleye in the Central Division Semi-Finals.

The Cyclones are scheduled to host games 3-5 in round one, beginning on Monday, April 25 at Heritage Bank Center. These games will feature $1 Beers. All rounds of the Kelly Cup Playoffs are played in a best-of-seven format, with the first team to four victories advancing onto the next round.

The full opening round schedule can be found below. Games marked in bold will be played at Heritage Bank Center. Games 5-7 will be played if necessary.

Game #1: Cincinnati @ Toledo- Friday, April 22 @ 7:35PM

Game #2: Cincinnati @ Toledo- Saturday, April 23 @ 7:35PM

Game #3: Cincinnati vs Toledo- Monday, April 25 @ 7:35PM ($1 Beers)

Game #4: Cincinnati vs Toledo- Wednesday, April 27 @ 7:35PM ($1 Beers)

Game #5: Cincinnati vs Toledo- Thursday, April 28 @ 7:35PM ($1 Beers)

Game #6: Cincinnati @ Toledo- Saturday, April 30 @ 7:35PM

Game #7: Cincinnati @ Toledo- Tuesday, May 3 @ 7:35PM

For the first time in three years, the Cyclones return to the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Cincinnati enters postseason play for the 11th time in franchise history since returning to the ECHL in 2006. The 'Clones will seek vengeance from their Brabham Cup season in 2019, where they fell in the second round to Toledo, who went on to fall short in the Kelly Cup Finals to Newfoundland.

This time around, the Walleye skate into the playoffs as the Brabham Cup Champions, having finished the 2021-22 regular season as the top team in the ECHL, owning a 49-19-2-2 record while being the only team to hit triple digits in standings points (102). The Cyclones are led by first year Head Coach Jason Payne, who helped Cincinnati secure a playoff berth in the final weekend of the regular season. The 'Clones closed out their 72-game campaign with a 36-32-3-1 record, earning 76 points for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division.

Toledo and Cincinnati met seven times during the regular season, with the Cyclones posting a 1-5-1 record against the fish. In their first meeting of the season, the Cyclones scored a season high-9 goals against Toledo, beating the Walleye, 9-2.

The chase for the Kelly Cup starts now for the Cincinnati Cyclones! Playoff tickets are on sale NOW starting at $20 per seat for single game tickets and $20 per seat for groups of 20 or more. Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

