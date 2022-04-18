Americans Weekly, ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs Set to Begin this Friday

Allen Americans react after a recent game-winning goal against Iowa

Allen Americans react after a recent game-winning goal against Iowa

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), closed the regular season on Saturday night with a win over the Iowa Heartlanders, clinching a playoff spot in the Mountain Division. With Allen's win, and Tulsa's loss to Rapid City, the Americans jumped the Oilers moving into third place and earned the right to face the Rapid City Rush in the opening round of the postseason.

Last Week's Record: 2-1-0

Overall record: 35-28-8-1 (3rd in the Mountain Division)

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, April 13th: Iowa 5 at Allen 1, Final

Friday, April 15th: Iowa 2 at Allen 3, Final OT

Saturday, April 16th: Iowa 3 at Allen 6, Final

-- This Week --

Friday, April 22 @ Rapid City Rush

Time: 8:05 pm CST

Location: Rushmore Civic Center, Rapid City, SD

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, April 23 @ Rapid City Rush

Time: 8:05 pm CST

Location: Rushmore Civic Center, Rapid City, SD

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Final Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (27) Spencer Asuchak

Assists - (46) Chad Costello

Points - (72) Chad Costello

Power Play Goals - (9) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (15) Chad Costello

Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Eric Roy and six others

Game Winning Goals - (5) Spencer Asuchak

First Goal - (6) Branden Troock

Insurance Goals - (3) Chad Costello and Spencer Asuchak

Penalty Minutes - (135) Darian Skeoch

Plus/Minus - (+18) Jake Kearley

Shots on Goal - (204) Branden Troock

Save Percentage - (0.919) Luke Peressini

Goalie Wins - (15) Luke Peressini

Goals-Against Average - (3.00) Luke Peressini

Americans Notables:

Spencer Asuchak finished the season leading the Americans in goals with 27.

Chad Costello finished the regular season sixth in the league in scoring with 72 points.

Chad Costello finished the regular season ninth in the ECHL in assists with 46.

Darian Skeoch finished the regular season 12th overall in penalty minutes with 135.

Spencer Asuchak finished the regular season 14th overall in power play goals with nine.

Branden Troock led the team in shots attempted this season with 204.

Spencer Asuchak led the Americans in shorthanded goals this season with two.

Spencer Asuchak led the Americans with five game-winning goals this season.

Allen finished 11th overall in penalty minutes this season with 1,000, averaging 13.89 per game.

Allen was 3-8 in overtime games this season.

Allen was 21-10-4-1 when scoring first this season.

The Americans were 29-23-6-1 against their division this season.

The Americans power play ranked 16th overall this season at 18.5 %.

Allen allowed the most shorthanded goals in the league this season with 20.

The Americans outscored their opponents 77-to-65 in the third period this season.

Allen was outshot 810-to 677 in the first period this season.

Allen averaged 3.33 goals per game this season which ranked ninth overall.

ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs Round One vs. Rapid City Rush (Best of Seven Series)

#2 Rapid City Rush (36-25-11) vs. #3 Allen Americans (35-28-9)

Game 1 - Friday, April 22 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Rapid City

Game 2 - Saturday, April 23 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Rapid City

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 26 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen

Game 4 - Friday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen

Game 5 - Saturday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 2 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Rapid City (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 4 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Rapid City (If Necessary)

