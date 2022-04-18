Growlers Round One Schedule Set
April 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs have announced their schedule for round one of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs which is set to begin on Friday, April 22 at Mary Brown's Centre.
The Growlers will take on the Trois-Rivières Lions in the North Division Semi-Finals. The Growlers and Lions will play a best of seven series in a 2-3-2 format, beginning with Games 1 and 2 at Mary Brown's Centre on Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23.
The series will then shift to Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières for Games 3 and 4 on April 26 and April 28. Game 5, if necessary, will be played at Colisée Vidéotron on Saturday, April 30. Puck drop for all games at Colisée Vidéotron is 8:30 p.m NT.
Newfoundland would travel back to St. John's for Games 6 and 7, only played if necessary, for the completion of the series. Game 6 is scheduled for Monday, May 2 while a possible Game 7 would happen at Mary Brown's Centre on Tuesday, May 3.
The full North Division Semi-Finals schedule is below -
Newfoundland Growlers vs. Trois-Rivières Lions
Game 1 - Friday 4/22 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NT - Mary Brown's Centre
Game 2 - Saturday 4/23 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NT - Mary Brown's Centre
Game 3 - Tuesday 4/26 @ Trois-Rivières - 8:30 PM NT - Colisée Vidéotron
Game 4 - Thursday 4/28 @ Trois-Rivières - 8:30 PM NT - Colisée Vidéotron
Game 5 - Saturday 4/30 @ Trois-Rivières - 8:30 PM NT - Colisée Vidéotron
Game 6 - Monday 5/2 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NT - Mary Brown's Centre
Game 7 - Tuesday 5/3 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NT - Mary Brown's Centre
North Division Semi-Finals tickets are now available in person at the Mary Brown's Centre Box Office, by phone at 576-7657, or online at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 18, 2022
- Grizzlies Weekly: First Round Playoff Schedule - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers Open Playoffs Friday against Komets - Wheeling Nailers
- Everblades Donate Funds Raised Through Pink in the Rink Auction to 4 Words Foundation - Florida Everblades
- Growlers Round One Schedule Set - Newfoundland Growlers
- Americans Weekly, ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs Set to Begin this Friday - Allen Americans
- Komets Announce 2021-2022 End-Of-Season Awards - Fort Wayne Komets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Round One Schedule Set
- Growlers Trample Thunder 5-0
- Growlers Fall 4-3 in a Shootout
- Growlers Bested 2-1 in OT by Mariners
- Growlers Edged out by Cyclones 5-4