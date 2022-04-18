Growlers Round One Schedule Set

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs have announced their schedule for round one of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs which is set to begin on Friday, April 22 at Mary Brown's Centre.

The Growlers will take on the Trois-Rivières Lions in the North Division Semi-Finals. The Growlers and Lions will play a best of seven series in a 2-3-2 format, beginning with Games 1 and 2 at Mary Brown's Centre on Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23.

The series will then shift to Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières for Games 3 and 4 on April 26 and April 28. Game 5, if necessary, will be played at Colisée Vidéotron on Saturday, April 30. Puck drop for all games at Colisée Vidéotron is 8:30 p.m NT.

Newfoundland would travel back to St. John's for Games 6 and 7, only played if necessary, for the completion of the series. Game 6 is scheduled for Monday, May 2 while a possible Game 7 would happen at Mary Brown's Centre on Tuesday, May 3.

The full North Division Semi-Finals schedule is below -

Newfoundland Growlers vs. Trois-Rivières Lions

Game 1 - Friday 4/22 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NT - Mary Brown's Centre

Game 2 - Saturday 4/23 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NT - Mary Brown's Centre

Game 3 - Tuesday 4/26 @ Trois-Rivières - 8:30 PM NT - Colisée Vidéotron

Game 4 - Thursday 4/28 @ Trois-Rivières - 8:30 PM NT - Colisée Vidéotron

Game 5 - Saturday 4/30 @ Trois-Rivières - 8:30 PM NT - Colisée Vidéotron

Game 6 - Monday 5/2 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NT - Mary Brown's Centre

Game 7 - Tuesday 5/3 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NT - Mary Brown's Centre

North Division Semi-Finals tickets are now available in person at the Mary Brown's Centre Box Office, by phone at 576-7657, or online at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

