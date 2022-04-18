Everblades Donate Funds Raised Through Pink in the Rink Auction to 4 Words Foundation

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades hosted Pink in the Rink Night in conjunction with the 4 Words Foundation on Saturday, April 16. The Pink in the Rink Jerseys from the weekend were auctioned on the DASH Auction app and resulted in net proceeds raised of $24,780. The Everblades will donate all net proceeds from the jersey auction to the 4 Words Foundation.

"We want to express our deepest appreciation to the Florida Everblades organization, Radiology Regional, and especially all of the Florida Everblades fans who bid on the beautiful jerseys during the Pink in the Rink game," stated Marie Springsteen, President of the 4 Words Foundation, Inc. "Your continued support of the Florida Everblades and our organization is amazing, and the funds raised will go directly back into the community to help those in need of cancer screenings get the financial help they may need."

The 4 Words Foundation mission is to raise awareness about the importance of health screenings in the early detection, prevention, and treatment of cancer, as well as financially assist those who need additional cancer tests and screenings.

"We are grateful to have been able to raise these funds to donate to our great partner, the 4 Words Foundation, through our Pink in the Rink jersey auction," stated Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "The 4 Words Foundation does so much for the Southwest Florida community. We are so thankful for our dedicated fans and DASH auction to be able to raise a large amount of funds for this great cause."

The Everblades successfully auctioned 33 specialty jerseys to the public through a virtual auction with DASH Auction. The winner of each auction had the jersey autographed by the player.

"Radiology Regional is excited that our partnership with the Florida Everblades has raised thousands of dollars to support 4 Words Foundation and their mission of providing financial assistance and education to the community about the importance of annual cancer screenings," stated Shawn Elliot, Director of Business Development for Radiology regional. "We are honored that our support of Pink in the Rink helps patients in Southwest Florida in need and saves lives, and we are proud of the numerous ways we support the health and well-being of the community beyond our exceptional imaging care!"

Radiology Regional was the presenting sponsor of the Pink in the Rink game for the 11th consecutive year. They are a premier diagnostic imaging facility with the goal of saving lives.

Join us this weekend for games one and two of the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs! Game one is on Friday, April 22 at 7:30 pm. Grab one of the last 239 packages of the season that includes two Premium tickets, one large popcorn and two autographed programs for only $39 and a savings of over 50%! Also, kids 12 and under eat free at Breakaway Sports Pub with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Game two is on Saturday, April 23 at 7:00pm. Enjoy a pregame tailgate from 5-7 pm with live music!

