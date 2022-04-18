Steelheads Weekly - April 18, 2022

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (36-33-3) finished the regular season last weekend in Utah after missing the final postseason position.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, April 15 @ Utah Grizzlies: L 4-3

Shots: Steelheads 37, Grizzlies 32

PP: Steelheads 0-for-2, Grizzlies 0-for-3

After a physical but scoreless first period, the Grizzlies garnered the first two tallies of the second period within the first half of the frame. The Steelheads took advantage of two different situations to answer back within 30 seconds of each other. Forward Will Merchant (11:07 2nd) knocked down a shot and found an open seam for a wide open attempt to kick off the push back followed on the next shift by forward Zach Walker (11:37 2nd) on a wrap-around goal to tie the game, 2-2. The Grizzlies found life with the initial go-ahead tally in the back half of the third period and added one more into an empty net for the 4-2 advantage. Defenseman Mitch Versteeg (EA, 19:17 3rd) pitched in a net-front tally late to give the team a chance, but the Steelheads fell short in the 4-3 result.

Saturday, April 16 @ Utah Grizzlies: L 5-3

Shots: Steelheads 40, Grizzlies 34

PP: Steelheads 0-for-2, Grizzlies 1-for-3

On the first exchange of shifts of the game, the Steelheads found the first strike of the night on a spinning shot by forward Justin Misiak (1:29 1st) in front of the net to scoot ahead, 1-0. On the first shift of the second period, forward Colton Kehler (0:25 2nd) slipped in a wrist shot while on a 2-on-2 rush to double the advantage, 2-0. The Grizzlies rallied back with four-unanswered goals from the second through the third to take the lead, 4-2. Steelheads forward Jordan Timmons (8:50 3rd) fought a shot through to end the run and cut the lead in half, but the Grizzlies added one more to put the game out of reach in the 5-3 result.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads finish the season with a share of the best home record in the ECHL, going 25-10-1-0 (.708) and sharing that mark with the Atlanta Gladiators. The 25-win home schedule is tied for the best in the ECHL era with the 2009-10 and 2014-15 seasons.

- The Steelheads finished the season with 180,312 fans and a 5,009 per-game average, marking the best attended season in Steelheads history and the first year with an average capacity over 100 percent.

- A.J. White finished the season leading the team in assists & points. He is now third on the ECHL-era list for games played (275), fourth in assists (129), fifth in points (195), sixth in goals (67).

- Will Merchant completed the season sitting fourth on the ECHL-era list for games played (261), tied for fourth in goals (77), sixth in assists (94) and seventh in points (172).

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 27 - Ryan Dmowski

ASSISTS: 44 -A.J. White

POINTS: 69 - A.J. White

PP GOALS: 11 - A.J. White

SH GOALS: 2 - Shawn McBride/Will Merchant

GW GOALS: 5 - Colton Kehler/A.J. White

PIMS: 135 - Jack Van Boekel

PLUS/MINUS: +19 - Will Merchant/Michael Prapavessis

SHOTS: 204 - Ryan Dmowski

WINS 19 - Jake Kupsky

GAA: 1.95 - Matt Jurusik

SAVE %: .928 - Matt Jurusik

2021-22 Mountain Division Standings

1. Utah 42-27-2-1 87 Pts.

2. Rapid City 36-25-6-5 83 Pts.

3. Allen 35-28-8-1 79 Pts.

4. Tulsa 36-30-3-3 78 Pts.

5. STEELHEADS 36-33-2-1 75 Pts.

6. Kansas City 32-33-5-2 71 Pts.

7. Wichita 27-36-9-0 63 Pts.

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

The listen in to the final Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show of the season on Tuesday, Par. 19 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. Listen to the long-form podcast-style format to get you more in-depth conversations and information from players, alumni and others from the hockey world. The Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show will return every Tuesday through Thursday at the start of the 2022-23 season.

