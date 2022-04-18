Oilers Open 2022 Playoffs against Utah Grizzlies

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, have qualified for the 2022 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Oilers claimed the final Mountain-Division playoff berth on Friday, April 15, pitting the Oilers against the first-place Utah Grizzlies.

The best-of-seven series begins on Friday, April 22 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah at 8:10 p.m. CT. Tulsa's first home game will be at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 26, followed by another home game at the same time on Wednesday, April 27. If necessary, game five will also be at the BOK Center on Thursday, April 28 before Tulsa travels back to Utah for the final two games on Monday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 4. A schedule for the first round can be found at the end of this advisory.

The top-four teams by point percentage from each of the ECHL's four divisions qualified for the postseason, totaling the field at 16 teams. Every round will be a best-of-seven series, with the first two rounds of the playoffs played within the respective divisions. The postseason champions of each division will play for their respective conference's championship in the third round. The Western and Eastern Conference champions will play in the Kelly Cup Finals, with the team owning the best regular-season point percentage earning home-ice advantage.

