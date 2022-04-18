Kris Bennett Named ECHL Rookie of the Year

Coralville, Iowa - The ECHL on Monday announced that Iowa Heartlanders Captain Kris Bennett has been named ECHL Rookie of the Year and the recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy. Bennett was tied for the ECHL lead with 35 goals and fifth in the league with 73 points. He is the first rookie to have at least a share of the lead the league in goals since Dayton's Darren Colbourne scored a league-leading 69 goals in 1991-92.

"For me it was about trying to improve every single day," Bennett said. "I was fortunate to have great linemates and coaches and teammates that believed in me, instilled confidence in me and allowed me to get better. It was a great year and I'm super proud of myself and the teammates and coaches that made this a special year."

Bennett's ECHL Awards this season

- ECHL Rookie of the Year

- All-ECHL 2nd Team

- ECHL All-Rookie Team

- Tied for ECHL lead with 35 goals

- 2x Rookie of the Month (February and March)

- ECHL Player of the Week (Jan. 31 - Feb. 6)

The award is presented annually to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the ECHL as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy was named in honor of John A. Daley in 1997. Daley, who passed away in 1996, was one of the founding fathers of the ECHL, serving as general manger and minority owner of the Johnstown Chiefs from the inception of the team in 1988 until 1994.

Josh Maniscalco of Wheeling finished second, followed by Newfoundland's Keith Petruzzelli, Jack Doremus of Tulsa and Orrin Centazzo of Newfoundland.

Under an American Hockey League contract with the Iowa Wild, Bennett also topped ECHL rookies with 25 power-play points, was tied for first with 17 power-play assists, tied for fourth with eight power-play goals and tied for third with 225 shots on goal. He added one goal in 12 AHL games with the Wild.

Bennett made his pro debut last season, posting two assists in nine AHL games with Stockton. Prior to turning pro, he recorded 113 points (47g-66a) in 89 career games at the University of New Brunswick and he totaled 114 points (57g-57a) in 195 career games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.

ECHL Rookie of the Year Winners

2021-22 Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders

2020-21 Matthew Boucher, Utah Grizzlies

2019-20 Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans

2018-19 Chris Collins, Kalamazoo Wings

2017-18 Justin Danforth, Cincinnati Cyclones

2016-17 Tyson Spink, Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Matt Willows, Florida Everblades

2014-15 Tyler Barnes, Toledo Walleye

2013-14 William Rapuzzi, Idaho Steelheads

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Dustin Gazley, Elmira Jackals

2010-11 Ben Street, Wheeling Nailers

2009-10 Justin Donati, Elmira Jackals

2008-09 Bryan Ewing, Wheeling Nailers

2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones

2006-07 Colton Fretter, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Alex Leavitt, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Joe Tenute, South Carolina Stingrays

2003-04 Kevin Doell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2002-03 Jason Jaffray, Roanoke Express

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans

1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals

1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades

1997-98 Sean Venedam, Toledo Storm

1996-97 Dany Bousquet, Birmingham Bulls

1995-96 Keli Corpse, Wheeling Thunderbirds

1994-95 Kevin McKinnon, Erie Panthers

1993-94 Dan Gravelle, Greensboro Monarchs

1992-93 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls

1991-92 Darren Colbourne, Dayton Bombers

1990-91 Dan Gauthier, Knoxville Cherokees

1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers

1988-89 Tom Sasso, Johnstown Chiefs

