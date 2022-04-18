Kris Bennett Named ECHL Rookie of the Year
April 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The ECHL on Monday announced that Iowa Heartlanders Captain Kris Bennett has been named ECHL Rookie of the Year and the recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy. Bennett was tied for the ECHL lead with 35 goals and fifth in the league with 73 points. He is the first rookie to have at least a share of the lead the league in goals since Dayton's Darren Colbourne scored a league-leading 69 goals in 1991-92.
"For me it was about trying to improve every single day," Bennett said. "I was fortunate to have great linemates and coaches and teammates that believed in me, instilled confidence in me and allowed me to get better. It was a great year and I'm super proud of myself and the teammates and coaches that made this a special year."
Bennett's ECHL Awards this season
- ECHL Rookie of the Year
- All-ECHL 2nd Team
- ECHL All-Rookie Team
- Tied for ECHL lead with 35 goals
- 2x Rookie of the Month (February and March)
- ECHL Player of the Week (Jan. 31 - Feb. 6)
The award is presented annually to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the ECHL as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy was named in honor of John A. Daley in 1997. Daley, who passed away in 1996, was one of the founding fathers of the ECHL, serving as general manger and minority owner of the Johnstown Chiefs from the inception of the team in 1988 until 1994.
Josh Maniscalco of Wheeling finished second, followed by Newfoundland's Keith Petruzzelli, Jack Doremus of Tulsa and Orrin Centazzo of Newfoundland.
Under an American Hockey League contract with the Iowa Wild, Bennett also topped ECHL rookies with 25 power-play points, was tied for first with 17 power-play assists, tied for fourth with eight power-play goals and tied for third with 225 shots on goal. He added one goal in 12 AHL games with the Wild.
Bennett made his pro debut last season, posting two assists in nine AHL games with Stockton. Prior to turning pro, he recorded 113 points (47g-66a) in 89 career games at the University of New Brunswick and he totaled 114 points (57g-57a) in 195 career games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.
ECHL Rookie of the Year Winners
2021-22 Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders
2020-21 Matthew Boucher, Utah Grizzlies
2019-20 Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans
2018-19 Chris Collins, Kalamazoo Wings
2017-18 Justin Danforth, Cincinnati Cyclones
2016-17 Tyson Spink, Toledo Walleye
2015-16 Matt Willows, Florida Everblades
2014-15 Tyler Barnes, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 William Rapuzzi, Idaho Steelheads
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Dustin Gazley, Elmira Jackals
2010-11 Ben Street, Wheeling Nailers
2009-10 Justin Donati, Elmira Jackals
2008-09 Bryan Ewing, Wheeling Nailers
2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Colton Fretter, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Alex Leavitt, Alaska Aces
2004-05 Joe Tenute, South Carolina Stingrays
2003-04 Kevin Doell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2002-03 Jason Jaffray, Roanoke Express
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans
1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals
1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades
1997-98 Sean Venedam, Toledo Storm
1996-97 Dany Bousquet, Birmingham Bulls
1995-96 Keli Corpse, Wheeling Thunderbirds
1994-95 Kevin McKinnon, Erie Panthers
1993-94 Dan Gravelle, Greensboro Monarchs
1992-93 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls
1991-92 Darren Colbourne, Dayton Bombers
1990-91 Dan Gauthier, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers
1988-89 Tom Sasso, Johnstown Chiefs
