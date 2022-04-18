Weekly Roundup: Playoffs Begin this Week

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (43-24-4-1) wrapped up the 2021-2022 regular season this past weekend after a pair of road games against the Florida Everblades (42-20-6-4). The Gladiators will meet the Jacksonville Icemen (40-27-3-2) in the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs in a best-of-seven series, starting with Game 1 in Jacksonville on Thursday.

With 91 points this season, Atlanta pieced together its most successful regular season campaign since the 2011-12 season in which the team posted 93 points. The second-place finish in the South Division standings is also the club's best result since the 2012-13 team that won the division title.

A Look Ahead

The Gladiators meet the third-seeded Icemen this week in Games 1 and 2 on Thursday, Apr. 21 and Friday, Apr. 22 in Jacksonville. Despite holding the higher seed, Atlanta is forced to start the series on the road due to scheduling conflicts at Gas South Arena. Games 3 and 4 will be held in Jacksonville on Apr. 27 and 28. The series then turns back to Atlanta for Games 5, 6, and 7 on May 1, 2, and 4 (if necessary). The Gladiators were 7-3-0-1 against the Icemen throughout the regular season. Friday Overtime

The Glads fell 3-2 in overtime to the Everblades on Friday night in Southwest Florida. Xavier Bernard and Sanghoon Shin both lit the lamp for Atlanta, but the Glads were unable to hold off Florida's surge.

Saturday Stumble

Atlanta led 2-0 in the third period but Florida mounted a comeback and claimed a 5-3 victory. Hugo Roy, Derek Nesbitt, and Peter Bates all found the back of the net for the Gladiators in the final game of the regular season.

