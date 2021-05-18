Ruiz Ties Franchise Record With Eight RBIs in Win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Agustin Ruiz made history in the Fort Wayne TinCaps' 13-1 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics affiliate) on Tuesday night at Parkview Field. The 21-year-old Ruiz became just the third player in the franchise's 28-season history to record eight RBIs in a game, joining Tom Knauss (1993) and John Schroeder (1996). He's the first to do so in a home game.

The TinCaps (5-7) fell behind initially in the second due to a solo home run from the Lugnuts' top hitting prospect, third baseman Jordan Diaz. The Lugnuts lead was short-lived, as Ruiz belted a three-run home run to straight away center field in the third off of Lansing starter Rafael Kelly, driving in third baseman Ethan Skender and catcher Jonny Homza.

In the fourth, Skender and Homza's efforts resulted in more offense for the 'Caps. Skender reached on an error by shortstop Elvis Peralta, plating Tirso Ornelas. Homza drew a walk with the bases loaded, pushing TinCaps shortstop Justin Lopez across the plate.

As the next hitter, Ruiz again supplied the fireworks. Fort Wayne's right fielder launched a no-doubt, 423-foot grand slam that smacked off of the 400 Club in dead-center field, ballooning the 'Caps lead to 9-1.

Ruiz's eighth and final run batted in came in the fifth, when he ripped a single up the middle to knock in center fielder Jawuan Harris. A soft single from designated hitter Dwanya Williams-Sutton and two-run double from Ornelas finished the scoring in the seventh.

TinCaps starter Matt Waldron turned in his best start of the season to-date. The Nebraska native threw five innings and allowed just two hits, with the only run coming on the Diaz home run in the second.

Felix Minjarez shined in relief for Fort Wayne, logging three shutout innings and striking out three.

The offensive onslaught for the TinCaps came after they scored a total of 11 runs over their previous six games at Lake County, where they lost five.

Next Game: Wednesday, May 19 vs. Lansing (7:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Starter: RHP Edgar Martinez

Lugnuts Starter: LHP Brady Basso

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com

