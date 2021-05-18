Brandon Koch Promoted to Wichita

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels, in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, announce that Brandon Koch was transferred from the Kernels to the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge. This roster move was disseminated by Brian Maloney, Senior Manager, Minor League Operations for the Twins.

Koch, who was signed by Minnesota last week, made one appearance for Cedar Rapids. He tallied two strikeouts and worked around one walk for a scoreless inning Thursday at the Quad Cities River Bandits. That was Koch's first regular season outing in affiliated baseball in 1,060 days dating back to his time with the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

There is no corresponding move for Cedar Rapids at this time. The Kernels currently have 28 active players along with one person on the injured list, one man on the temporary inactive list, and one individual on the restricted list.

