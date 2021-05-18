Captains Drop Loons Tuesday Night

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (5-8) fell to the Lake County Captains (9-4) Tuesday night at Dow Diamond, debuting a six-game series. The Captains plated an insurmountable seven runs in the fifth, thanks to a three-RBI double from catcher Michael Amditis. The Loons and Captains played the longest nine-inning game in Great Lakes' history with a time of four hours and four minutes.

Brayan Rocchio and Will Brennan led off the ballgame with back to back hits, both would come in to score. Despite the Loons drawing the lead to one in the third, Lake County hung up seven runs in the fifth. Great Lakes' lefthander Ryley Widell relieved starter Alec Gamboa (L, 0-2) who allowed two runs on four hits in four innings. Widell recorded no outs in the fifth, allowing two runs on two hits, walking two. Great Lakes placed righty Zack Plunkett in control, but gave up the three-RBI double to Amditis. Plunkett's final line included three runs on two hits in his two innings.

Lake County's Nic Enright (W, 1-0) settled down Great Lakes' offense with 2 1/3 of scoreless baseball, striking out two. After Kellen Rholl loaded the bases with Loons, Kevin Kelly tallied his third save of the season with three strikeouts.

The Loons entered as winners of three of their last four, following winning their first series in West Michigan. Lake County took five of six at home in their recent series, beginning the week tied for first with Dayton in the High-A Central's East Division. The Captains' current roster features five of the ten youngest players in the league.

Great Lakes' batters of Andy Pages, Ryan Ward and Miguel Vargas pitched in a 6-for-15 at the top of the lineup, all with multi-hit games. With a 2-for-4 night, Ward upped his numbers to a .317 batting average, and a 1.033 OPS.

All but one batter recorded a hit for Lake County, finishing a combined 10-for-35. Using five pitchers, the Loons surrendered 10 walks to Lake County, a season-high. Great Lakes' batters were walked eight times, increasing their league-best walk total to 79.

Captains and Loons will continue a six-game series Wednesday night at Dow Diamond with Bark at the Park Night, presented by Creation Coffee. Wednesday is GL's first Camels Takeover of the season, brought to you by the Fisher Companies. A primetime pitching matchup is expected for Wednesday night, as GL's Bobby Miller, a first-round draftee, is expected to oppose Lake County's Logan Allen, a second-rounder. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. EDT, live coverage can be streamed through MiLB.tv and with ESPN 100.9 FM.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

