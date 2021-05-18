Peoria vs. Quad Cities Postponed Due to Weather

Tonight's game against Quad Cities has been postponed due to weather.

We will play a doubleheader tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

Ticket information:

If you purchased tickets for today's game (May 18), they can be exchanged for any other game throughout the season other than the Fourth of July.

If you purchased tickets for tomorrow's game (May 19), your tickets will be good for both games.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow for the first game.

We will have $1 hot dogs throughout both games tomorrow.

