Dragons Brian Rey Again Wins Batter of the Week

DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons second baseman/outfielder Brian Rey has been named the High-A Central League Batter of the Week for the second consecutive week. Rey has earned the honor for both weeks of the 2021 season.

In the week of May 10-16, Rey batted .579 (11 for 19) with two home runs, a double, triple, and four runs batted in. Rey won the Batter of the Week in the first week of the season (May 3-9) when he belted four home runs and drove in 12, hitting .333.

Through his first 10 games, Rey is batting .450 with six home runs and 16 RBI, leading the league by a wide margin in all three triple crown categories. The native of Deltona, Florida was the Cincinnati Reds 13th round draft pick in 2018 out of Miami Dade College.

The Dragons began a road series at South Bend on Tuesday night with a record of 8-4. They return home to Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday, May 25 to host the Quad Cities River Bandits. For ticket information, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com.

