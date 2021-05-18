TinCaps Lay out Plans for Increasing Capacity & Modified Guidelines at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - After receiving updated guidance from both the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Major League Baseball (MLB) late last week, the TinCaps have modified Parkview Field's health and safety protocols, and also have plans for increasing the ballpark's seating capacity.

Parkview Field Mask Policy (Effective Immediately)

- Guests at Parkview Field are encouraged to wear masks, but masks will no longer be required in any open-air spaces within Parkview Field.

- Guests who haven't been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 yet are required to wear a mask while in any indoor area of Parkview Field, including the TinCaps Front Office, the Suite Level Lounge, The Orchard Team Store, and restroom facilities.

- Parkview Field staff and personnel will continue to wear masks during events.

Parkview Field Seating Capacity

Effective June 1, 2021

- Overall ballpark capacity will increase to approximately 40% (currently 30%).

- Parkview Field's Legacy, Club, and All-Star seating areas will remain available only in socially distanced seating pods.

- Parkview Field's three (3) Reserved seating sections will increase to 100% capacity for TinCaps games beginning on this date.

- Parkview Field's Field Box area will increase to 100% capacity beginning on this date.

- Parkview Field's Suites will increase to 100% capacity beginning on this date.

Effective June 29, 2021

- Overall Parkview Field seating capacity will increase to approximately 60-70%.

- Parkview Field's Legacy, Club, and All-Star seating areas will increase capacity to near 100%.

Parkview Field's capacity is expected to increase incrementally as the TinCaps' season continues through September.

"Increasing capacity is not as easy as just flipping a switch," said TinCaps Team President Mike Nutter. "We're applying the same amount and level of care to increasing the number of guests we can welcome to the ballpark as we did when we originally created our plan to start the season. We are excited to welcome more fans very soon, but we want to do so in a way that allows us to provide them with the great family entertainment experience they have come to expect at Parkview Field."

After the team spent a week on the road, the TinCaps return to Parkview Field tonight for a six-game series through Sunday against the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A's affiliate). Limited tickets are available. Ticket and schedule information can be found at TinCaps.com.

