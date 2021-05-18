Opener in Peoria Postponed
May 18, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Peoria, Illinois - Tonight's game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made-up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, May 19, with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CDT.
