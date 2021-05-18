NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Opener in Peoria Postponed

May 18, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release


Peoria, Illinois - Tonight's game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made-up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, May 19, with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CDT.

Check out the Quad Cities River Bandits Statistics

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...

High-A Central League Stories from May 18, 2021


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central