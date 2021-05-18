Opener in Peoria Postponed

Peoria, Illinois - Tonight's game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made-up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, May 19, with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CDT.

