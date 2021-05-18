Batterymates Buoy Kernels in 4-2 Victory

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Career efforts from Blayne Enlow and Jair Camargo powered the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 4-2 win Tuesday versus the Beloit Snappers at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Enlow notched a personal-best 10 strikeouts in a winning performance while Camargo recorded his first professional multi-homer game.

Enlow (1-1) earned the win after posting 10 strikeouts over 5.2 innings while limiting the Snappers (6-7) to only one run. He did most of his damage against the heart of Beloit's lineup by holding the middle three batters hitless while striking them out a combined total of six times. Enlow's outing was also the first Kernels double-digit strikeout game since July 14, 2019 when Kai-Wei Teng tallied 10 strikeouts versus Lansing.

Camargo shined at the plate and behind the plate during the 4-2 victory for Cedar Rapids (7-6). He opened the scoring with a second-inning leadoff home run and added another solo shot to start the sixth. Camargo caught a Kernels pitching staff that tallied a team-season-high 15 strikeouts, and he posted two pickoffs as well.

Matt Wallner and Michael Helman also went deep as part of a four-homer contest by the Kernels. Wallner led off the fourth inning with a tie-breaking blast, and Helman launched a solo round-tripper of his own during the fifth.

Beloit plated just two runs during the series opener. Thomas Jones produced a game-tying sacrifice fly in the third inning, and Bubba Hollins hit an RBI double within the seventh that brought the final margin to 4-2 in favor of Cedar Rapids.

Jordan Gore yielded just one run in 2.1 innings pitched and was credited with his first hold. Owen Griffith tossed a scoreless and hitless ninth inning for the save. On the other side, Zach McCambley (1-2) gave up all four Kernels home runs and fired six strikeouts over six frames in a losing decision.

Wednesday's game between Cedar Rapids and Beloit is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, and the probable pitchers are Kernels right-hander Tyler Beck (1-0, 1.17) and Snappers right-hander Bryan Hoeing (1-1, 10.80). Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will have the call on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

