Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

May 18, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, May 18, 2021 l Game # 13

Four Winds Field l South Bend, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (8-4) at South Bend Cubs (4-7)

RH Noah Davis (0-2, 2.70) vs. RH Chris Kachmar (0-1, 6.48)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the first game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Sunday: Lansing 3, Dayton 1. The Lugnuts earned a split of the six-game series and snapped the Dragons three-game winning streak. Dayton had only four hits, with three of them by Brian Rey. Lansing scored two runs in the fourth inning and one more in the eighth to take a 3-0 lead. The Dragons got the tying run to the plate with one out in the bottom of the ninth after Rey's RBI double, but they could not get the big hit.

Player Notes

Brian Rey leads the High-A Central League in all three Triple Crown categories. He leads in batting average (.450), home runs (6), RBI (16) as well as slugging percentage (1.025), OPS (1.467), hits (18), extra base hits (10), and total bases (41).

Rey has hit safely in all 10 games he has played in this season, batting .450.

Miguel Hernandez is batting .333 over his last eight games.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 5.2 innings, surrendering just two hits and three walks. He has struck out 11 of 23 batters faced.

Starting pitcher Noah Davis has allowed only two hits in 10 innings. Davis leads the league in opponent batting average at .065.

Spencer Stockton has not allowed a run in 9.1 innings, giving up three hits and one walk with six strikeouts (.103 avg. against).

Lyon Richardson ranks sixth in the league in ERA at 1.35. He is sixth in innings pitched (13.1) and 10th in opponent batting avg. (.182).

Team Notes

The Dragons lead the league in batting average (.245) and slugging percentage (.406). They are second in home runs (13) and total bases (154).

The Dragons 8-4 start is tied for fourth best in franchise history through 12 games. The best Dragons starts were 10-2 in 2007 and 9-3 in 2014 and 2018. They were also 8-4 in 2000 and 2017.

The Dragons have stolen 21 bases in 12 games, putting them on a pace for 210 in a 120 game season. They stole 120 bases in 140 games in their last season (2019). The club record for steals in a season is 228 in 2011, when Billy Hamilton stole 103.

Dragons pitchers have allowed only 67 base hits in 105 innings his season, allowing an opponent batting average of .181 (best in the league).

Dragons opponents went 5 for 43 (.116) with runners in scoring position in the season-opening series at Great Lakes. Lansing went 8 for 25 (.320) in the first two games of the next series (both Lansing wins), but then went 6 for 38 (.158) in the next four games (three Dayton wins).

The Dragons committed have committed only eight errors in 12 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wed., May 19 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft (1-0, 3.00) at South Bend RH Max Bain (0-1, 5.87)

Thu., May 20 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Spencer Stockton (2-0, 0.00) at South Bend RH Derek Casey (1-1, 4.50)

Fri., May 21 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-0, 1.35) at South Bend RH Ryan Jensen (0-1, 6.43)

Sat., May 22 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 3.00) at South Bend RH Peyton Remy (1-1, 3.68)

Sun., May 23 (2:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis at South Bend RH Chris Kachmar

