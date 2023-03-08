Royals Travel to Québec for Series Finale with Lions

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, close a four-game series with the Trois-Rivières Lions on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the Colisée Vidéotron.

The Royals travel to Newfoundland to take on the Growlers in a three-game road series on Friday, March 10, Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 13 before they return home to open a three-game weekend series with the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, March 17. The 7:00 p.m. home game features the Go Green Night promotional game presented by Enhancity. Enjoy a Berks Nature water bottle giveaway for the first 500 fans that visit their table and green ice at the game.

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 31-19-3-0 record after falling to Trois-Rivières in their previous game, 6-4, on Sunday, March 5 at Santander Arena. Evan Barratt scored two goals for his second consecutive multi-goal game. Ryan Kenny suffered the loss in his professional debut with 17 saves on 22 shots faced in net (0-1-0).

The Royals are 10-4-3-1 against Trois-Rivières all-time with points in seven-straight meetings with the Lions at the Colisée Vidéotron (5-0-2)). The Royals took the first two games of the series with a 7-5 victory on Friday, March 3 and 5-1 win on Saturday, March 4. Prior to the series opener, Reading defeated the Lions, 3-1, on Wednesday, January 25. The Royals swept the Lions in back-to-back games to open the season series on Friday, December 16th (2-0 W) and on Saturday, December 17th (4-2 W). Against the Lions on the road, the Royals improved to a record of 5-2-2-1 with the series sweep earlier this season.

The Royals have outscored the Lions in goals with 25 goals scored to Trois-Rivières' 15 this season. The Royals have won five of their last six meetings with Trois-Rivières.

Reading stands in third place in the North Division with 65 points and a .613 win-percentage. Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 38-16-1-0 record and .700 win percentage. Maine holds second place with a 31-18-2-1 record and .625 win-percentage. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 28-26-3-0 record while Adirondack (21-24-7-1) holds an eight-point lead over Trois-Rivières (21-32-2-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the North Division and Eastern Conference with 13 wins in 56 games (13-39-1-3)

Prior to the three-game series in Reading, Trois-Rivières defeated the Eastern Conference's first place Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday, February 25, 4-2, after falling to the Growlers on Friday, February 24, 3-1, and Wednesday, February 22, 6-1. The Lions have split their last eight games and have won three of their last five contests at home. Forward Anthony Beauregard leads the Lions in goals (18) while forward Brett Stapley leads the club in points (37) and ties forward Nicolas Guay for the team lead in assists (29).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the third game of the series against Trois-Rivières:

Streaks:

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a nine-game point streak (8 G, 9 A)

Forward Alec Butcher is on a six-game point streak (4 G, 3 A)

Forward Evan Barratt is on a three-game point streak (6 G, 2 A)

Forward Brendan Hoffmann is on a three-game point streak (1 G, 3 A)

Milestones:

Forward Evan Barratt earned consecutive multi-goal games for the first time in his professional career

Barratt is on a three-game multi-point game streak

Goalie Ryan Kenny made his professional debut

Forward Charlie Gerard improved his professional career high point streak to nine games.

Player Rankings:

Forward Charlie Gerard is 12th in the league in points (56)

Gerard is third in the league in shots on goal (213)

Forward Max Newton is fourth among rookies in goals (23) and points (52)

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for first among rookies in fighting majors (7), is fifth among rookies in penalty minutes (105), and is fourth in minor penalties (34)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is 11th among defensemen in points (32)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for 13th among defensemen in points (30)

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

