Mac Is Back & Smith Nets Game Winner as Everblades Top Stingrays

ESTERO, Fla. - Jake Smith snapped a 1-1 tie with 2:35 to play as the Florida Everblades picked up a crucial 2-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

Smith's game-winner put a bow on a special night at The Swamp, as the Blades welcomed the organization's all-time leading scorer John McCarron back to the lineup for the first time since the squad hoisted the 2022 Kelly Cup last June 11 on Hertz Arena ice.

With the victory, the Everblades moved into sole possession of second place and sit just two points back of Jacksonville in a tight South Division. Florida also snapped a four-game winless streak and improved to 6-0 this season versus South Carolina, including a 4-0 mark at Hertz Arena. Over the past two seasons, Florida is 13-1 against their archrivals from the Palmetto State.

The bad guys drew first blood midway through the opening period, as Anthony Del Gaizo put the Stingrays ahead 1-0 at the 10:40 mark. Everblades goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick stopped 14 of 15 shots over the first 20 minutes, as the visitors claimed a 15-11 edge in shots on goal in the first stanza.

It took a while for either team to break through in the second period, but the Everblades picked up the equalizer at 17:22 as Nathan Staios struck just nine seconds into Florida's first power play opportunity, knotting the score at 1-1. Everblade Captains past and present, McCarron and Ben Masella, earned the helpers on Staios' third goal this season.

After more than 17 minutes of scoreless hockey in the third period, the Everblades faithful erupted as Smith blasted the game winner with his 20th marker of the season off passes from Levko Koper and Lukas Kälble.

In his much-anticipated return to action, McCarron's second-period assist was his 204th as an Everblade in the regular season, three shy of the franchise record of 207 compiled by Tom Buckley from 1999-2004. McCarron did extend a couple of his Everblades organization records, including playoffs, with his 417th point and 245thassist.

Florida ended the contest with a massive 39-24 edge in shots on goal, including a 28-9 advantage over the final two periods. In between the pipes, Fitzpatrick registered 23 saves for the night, while his South Carolina counterpart Clay Stevenson made 37 stops.

