Royals Fall to Lions in Series Finale, 4-1

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (31-20-3-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions (22-32-2-0), 4-1, on Wednesday, March 8 at the Colisée Vidéotron. The Royals split their four-game series with Trois-Rivières as they suffered consecutive losses in games three and four of the series after they took games one and two. Pat Nagle suffered the loss with 23 saves on 27 shots faced (11-5-0). Joe Vrbetic (12-10-0) earned the win in net for Trois-Rivières with 31 saves on 32 shots faced.

Reading doubled Trois-Rivières in shots with 14 to the Lions seven in a scoreless first period. Despite being outshot, Trois-Rivières scored first and broke the scoreless tie 5:50 into the second period. Ryan Francis scooped up a loose puck at center ice, raced down the right wing, and snapped his second goal of the series over Nagle's left shoulder to put the Lions up, 1-0. Francis' goal notched his 16th of the season and improved his point-streak to four games.

Trois-Rivières took a commanding four-goal lead with three consecutive goals in the third period. Santino Centorame scored the game-winning goal on a slapshot from the blue line 6:50 into the final stanza. James Phelan and Cédric Lacroix added insurance goals in the final 12 minutes of regulation for their third and fourth goals of the season, respectively.

Vrbetic held Reading scoreless through 58:46 of play with 31-straight saves until the Royals scored a power play goal with 1:14 remaining in the third period. Mason Millman blasted a one-timer on goal which Vrbetic saved but failed to corral. Shane Sellar lifted the rebound past the netminder to end the shutout with his 13th goal and team-leading seventh power play goal of the season.

The Royals registered 32 shots to Trois-Rivières' 27 in the game and suffered their second loss to the Lions this season. Reading hoists a 5-2 record in the season series and a 10-5-3-1 record all-time against the Lions. The Royals fell to a 26-14-3 record against divisional opponents (.640%).

The Royals travel to Newfoundland to take on the Growlers in a three-game road series on Friday, March 10, Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 23 before they return home to open a three-game weekend series with the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, March 17. The 7:00 p.m. home game features the Go Green Night promotional game.

