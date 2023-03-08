Senger Named UCALL/ECHL Official of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Linesman Scott Senger has been selected as the uCALL ECHL Official of the Month for March.

Senger's officiating career began in 1989, working youth hockey games in North Dakota, and he continued working youth and high school games in North Dakota and Minnesota during his college years. After moving to Las Vegas in 2003, he officiated games there with the local USA Hockey association.

After moving to Greenville, South Carolina in 2005, Senger began working ECHL games, and also has experience working in the American Hockey League, the Southern Professional League and the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

Now residing in Greer, South Carolina, Senger directs a high school weight room, and enjoys spending time with his wife, Stephanie; his dogs, Rebel and Dixie; and the GTC's.

The ECHL Official of the Month Award is presented by uCALL, the "Official Decision Training Tool of the ECHL," which serves as the training platform for ECHL on-ice officials in the honing of skills and on-ice judgement.

