Americans Trade for Norfolk's Captain

March 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Defenseman Eric Williams with the Norfolk Admirals

(Allen Americans) Defenseman Eric Williams with the Norfolk Admirals(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), are excited to announce the team has acquired defenseman Eric Williams, from the Norfolk Admirals for future considerations.

Eric Williams was the captain of the Admirals. He played in 45 games this season with Norfolk, and scored 24 points (3 goals and 21 assists).

"I'm excited to be joining a first-class organization like the Allen Americans, and jump right into a team that is on a roll," said Williams. "I'm eager to join my new teammates and compete for a championship."

The Newmarket, Ontario resident played in 33 American Hockey League games over the last two seasons. He appeared in nine this year with Laval.

He turned pro in 2019 and played two games with the Manchester Monarchs. He's played with five different ECHL teams (Norfolk, Manchester, Greenville, Utah, and Indy).

The 6-foot-2, and 200-pound blueliner played four seasons of college hockey at Northeastern University, where he averaged just under 15 points per game.

The Americans return to action on Friday night as they open a two-game series in Boise, Idaho against the Idaho Steelheads.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.