ECHL Transactions - March 8
March 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 8, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Jacksonville:
John DeRoche, D
Savannah:
C.J. Hayes, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/6)
Atlanta:
Add Mitch Walinski, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Michael Turner, F placed on reserve
Delete Jon Horrell, G released as EBUG
Cincinnati:
Add Steven MacLean, D activated from reserve
Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add John McCarron, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Xavier Pouliot, D placed on reserve
Delete Carson Focht, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/5)
Indy:
Add Trevor Zins, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Iowa:
Add Jake Durflinger, F activated from reserve
Delete Steven Leonard, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Tyler Hinam, F activated from Injured Reserve
Norfolk:
Add Gueorgui Feduolov, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on reserve
Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)
Delete Griffin Lunn, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
Delete Eric Williams, D traded to Allen
Savannah:
Add Jack Jaunich, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ross Armour, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nolan Valleau, D returned from loan to Rockford
Add Cole Stallard, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Sacha Roy, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Thomas Farrell, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Tulsa:
Delete Brennan Blaszczak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/6)
