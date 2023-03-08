ECHL Transactions - March 8

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 8, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

John DeRoche, D

Savannah:

C.J. Hayes, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/6)

Atlanta:

Add Mitch Walinski, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Michael Turner, F placed on reserve

Delete Jon Horrell, G released as EBUG

Cincinnati:

Add Steven MacLean, D activated from reserve

Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add John McCarron, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Xavier Pouliot, D placed on reserve

Delete Carson Focht, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/5)

Indy:

Add Trevor Zins, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Iowa:

Add Jake Durflinger, F activated from reserve

Delete Steven Leonard, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Tyler Hinam, F activated from Injured Reserve

Norfolk:

Add Gueorgui Feduolov, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on reserve

Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)

Delete Griffin Lunn, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

Delete Eric Williams, D traded to Allen

Savannah:

Add Jack Jaunich, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ross Armour, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nolan Valleau, D returned from loan to Rockford

Add Cole Stallard, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Sacha Roy, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Thomas Farrell, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Tulsa:

Delete Brennan Blaszczak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/6)

