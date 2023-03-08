Admirals Trade Williams to Allen, Sign Feduolov

NORFOLK, VA. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced two transactions on Wednesday afternoon.

The Admirals have traded defenseman Eric Williams to the Allen Americans in exchange for future considerations.

Williams finishes his tenure with the Admirals playing in 81 games and posting 35 points (5g, 30a). The 27-year-old signed with the Admirals in June 2020 but did not play for Norfolk that season as they opted out due to COVID-19 league protocols. Williams recently played in his 200th professional career game. The Americans will be his fifth ECHL team since turning pro in 2019.

The Admirals have signed forward Gueorgui Feduolov to a standard player contract (SPC).

Feduolov, 24, joins the Admirals after completing his four-year collegiate career at Mercyhurst University (NCAA). He played in 35 games this season with the Lakers and posted 12 points (6g, 6a). For three of his seasons, Feduolov played alongside current Admirals defenseman Josh McDougall.

Before his tenure at Mercyhurst, Feduolov played three seasons with the Shreveport Mudbugs (NAHL). He won a Robertson Cup in 2018 and finished top-5 in points for two of his three seasons.

