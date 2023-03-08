Keenan Records Second Pro Hat Trick in 14th Straight Walleye Win

WHEELING, WV - The Walleye claimed their 14th straight victory in dominating fashion as Conlan Keenan picked up his second hat trick of the season, John Lethemon won his 13th straight start, and Brandon Hawkins added his team-leading 31st goal in the 4-1 road win.

What Happened:

This marked the final of 11 total games between Toledo and Wheeling this season. The Walleye headed into the morning matchup with the last three under their belt after taking a tight 1-0 game at the Huntington Center this past Sunday. With today's win, the Walleye ended their season against the Nailers owning a 6-3-2 record.

The scoring kicked off early in today's matchup as Conlan Keenan netted a one-timer from Drew Worrad and Kirill Tyutyayev just 35 seconds in. His second was added later in the period at 15:24 as he beat Wheeling netminder Tommy Nappier over the left shoulder for the 2-0 lead, assisted again by Tyutyayev and Worrad. Wheeling ended up getting their only goal of the game 27 seconds later thanks to Brooklyn Kalmikov. In a first period that saw no penalty action, the Nailers outshot the Walleye 15-7.

The first power play of the morning went to Toledo exactly five minutes into the second period as Jordan Frasca headed to the Wheeling box with a slashing penalty. With just over 30 seconds remaining on the Walleye man advantage, Brandon Hawkins reclaimed Toledo's two-goal lead with the assistance of Charlie Curti and Gordie Green. The first Walleye penalty went to Sam Craggs at the eight-minute mark for hooking, but the penalty was killed and the period concluded with Toledo picking up nine shots to Wheeling's five.

Both teams registered six shots apiece in the final third, but it was Toledo's last that went into the empty Wheeling net to give Conlan Keenan his second hat trick of the season and the 4-1 win for the Walleye.

Speed Stats:

The Walleye have now tied the fourth-longest winning streak in ECHL history with their 14th straight win.

During Toledo's current 14-game winning streak, they have registered six total shutouts and outscored their opponents 60-13.

John Lethemon won his 13th straight decision as he saved 25 of Wheeling's 26 shots. This impressive campaign has him tied for the third-longest streak for a goaltender in league history.

Conlan Keenan's first two professional hat tricks have both come this season with the Walleye. His first was also on the road in Toledo's January 22 win over Iowa.

Brandon Hawkin's power play goal extended his team lead to 64 points (31G, 33A). 18 of those points (12G, 6A) have come in his last 11 games.

Defenseman Thomas Farrell picked up an assist in his first professional game.

Todays Transactions:

Prior to the game, the Walleye signed defenseman Thomas Farrell to an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO). Farrell spent the last four years at Army, totaling 16 goals and 46 assists for 62 points and 82 penalty minutes in 126 games played. He recently finished up his best year with 20 points (6G, 14A) in 37 games while wearing the "C" for the Mules.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1) TOL - C. Keenan (3G)

2) TOL - B. Hawkins (1G)

3) WHL - B. Kalmikov (1G)

Up Next:

Toledo's second of five straight games will take place in Kalamazoo on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

