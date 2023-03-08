Lions Looking to Even Things up against the Royals

March 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. know they'll be able to count on their fans' support at Colisée Vidéotron when the Lions take on the Reading Royals for the fourth straight time on Wednesday night. After losing to the Royals on Friday and Saturday, Trois-Rivières mounted a comeback in the third period of Sunday afternoon's encounter, prevailing with an important 6-4 victory. Not only did the three-goal onslaught in the space of just 33 seconds get the Lions back in the game, but it also set a team record for the fastest three goals scored. The Lions will be looking to win two-straight before heading to Adirondack to face the Thunder for two games in less than 24 hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Players to watch

Brett Stapley leads the Lions in scoring with 37 points in 40 games. He's also been a dominant performer on the power play, recording 17 points when Trois-Rivières holds the man advantage.

Reading's Max Newton is having an excellent season with 23-29-52 totals in 48 games. The forward has also played in four AHL matches this season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.