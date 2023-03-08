Lucky Number 13 Cyclones Stay Hot with 7-0 Win in Iowa

March 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Coralville, IA - Mark Sinclair celebrated his birthday with a 41-save shutout as the Cyclones dominated the Heartlanders Wednesday night, winning 7-0 on the road.

The Cyclones have reached 13 games straight with a point and picked up their sixth straight road win. Cincinnati stands 35-12-6-3 on the season with 79 points.

Josh Passolt became the third Cyclones player to reach the 20-goal mark this season, getting Cincinnati on the board 6:43 into the first. The rookie forward stepped in front of goaltender Darion Hanson to redirect a point shot taken by Steven MacLean for the 1-0 advantage.

Cincinnati posted a four-goal second period to pull away from Iowa, starting with Luka Burzan, who scored the first of his two goals on the night just 2:17 into the middle period, crashing the net to push the puck past Hanson. Louie Caporusso (18), who skated in his 500th professional game, converted on a two-on-one with Matt Berry less than two minutes later.

Berry (14) followed his assist with a power play goal 12:30 into the middle period on the power play. Patrick Polino took a shot from atop the zone that Berry tipped. The veteran winger has points in nine of his last 11 games. Kohen Olischefski made it 5-0 before the end of the period as he entered on an odd-man rush with Passolt, who flew the puck across to Olischefski for the one-timer.

A pair of third period goals were added on by Burzan (6) and Pekar (13). Both players scored goals by creating traffic in front of the net to tip and jam pucks by, helping the Cyclones to a 7-0 final. Cincinnati ranks top four in the ECHL in offense after producing their fourth, seven-goal game of the season.

Sinclair was busy early and often, facing 41 shots, including 19 in the second period. Iowa threatened most late in regulation where the team was afforded a four-minute power play. Sinclair made each stop, including a shot in the final minute from Jake Durflinger in the slot. With his shutout, Sinclair becomes just the sixth goaltender in franchise history to record four or more shutouts in a single season, and the first to do so sinceRob Madore and Sam Brittain posted four each in the 2014-15 season.

Cincinnati continues its three-game road trip with the team's first ever trip to Tulsa, where they'll face the Oilers Friday and Saturday.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.