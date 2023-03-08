Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, March 8 at 7:30 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they head south to Estero for the first of three straight games against the Florida Everblades.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays fell behind 2-0 before Alex Fortin cut the deficit in half only 1:25 into the opening period. Josh Wilkins added another South Carolina tally at the 12:20 mark of the second period, sandwiching three straight Orlando goals. The Solar Bears concluded the contest with a pair of goals as the Stingrays fell 7-2 on Sunday.

ALL-TIME SERIES

The two teams have faced off a total of 228 times since the Everblades' inaugural season (1998-1999) and are at a near deadlock. The Stingrays are 99-105-25 against the reigning Kelly Cup Champions after falling in the first five battles by a combined seven goals. The two teams will face off a total of five more times this season with the next three taking place in Estero before returning to the North Charleston Coliseum to close out the series.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, COACH!

On March 7, 2022, the Stingrays made the first in-season coaching change in franchise history, installing Brenden Kotyk as the team's interim head coach. Almost a year to the date, Coach Kotyk has led the Stingrays to a spot tied for second in the South Division and a nod as the Eastern Conference's All-Star Game Head Coach.

COLLEGE SIGNINGS ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS

The Stingrays officially made their first splash of the post-college season, signing forward Austin Magera out of Sacred Heart University. The native of Suwanee, GA appeared in 154 games for the Pioneers, recording 116 points on 47 goals and 69 assists. This year, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound forward tallied 28 points on eight goals and 20 assists and helped SHU to a third-place finish in the Atlantic Hockey standings before falling to Niagara in the first round.

WONDERFUL WILKINS

Josh Wilkins has been on a tear over his four-game point streak, recording three goals and adding eight assists for 11 points dating back to February 25th. Wilkins has become a power play specialist for South Carolina, netting 12 goals on the man advantage this season, and is tied for second in the ECHL. Overall this year, Wilkins has suited up for 48 games and has recorded 48 points on 18 goals and 30 assists.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

South Carolina at Florida - Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida - Saturday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville - Wednesday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville - Friday, March 17 at 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina - Saturday, March 18 at 6:05 p.m.

