Royals Donate 3,271 Bears for Charity, Tame Lions in Series Finale, 5-1

December 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (6-12-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, earned their fifth home win (5-4-0-1) of the season against the Trois-Rivères Lions (13-9-0-0), 5-1, on Saturday, December 9th at Santander Arena.

Nolan Maier earned the win (4-5-0-1) in net with 22 saves on 23 shots faced. Joe Vrbetic suffered the loss after allowing three goals on 15 shots in 31:32 of ice time (7-8-0). Vrbetic was pulled from net for Zachary Bouthillier who saved 11 of 13 shots faced in the final 28:28 of play.

Shane Sellar lifted a shot past Vrbetic 3:06 into the game to commence the take-off of teddy bears in the Royals Teddy Bear Toss game. Devon Paliani and Austin Master earned the helpers on Seller's fourth goal of the season. The collected 3,271 teddy bears and stuffed animals will be donated to local charities in the Berks County community for the holiday season.

At 13:43 into the first, Nolan Maier made a windmill glove save to stop Trois-Rivères from finding the back of the net in the opening frame.

The Royals erupted for a four goal second period that began with a pair of first Royals career goals for Mason McCarty and Brayden Guy. At the 6:15 mark, McCarty beat Vrbetic with the helpers awarded to Ryan Chyzowski and Nicolas Ouellet. At 11:32, Guy deflected a blue line shot from Darren Brady past Vrbetic that forced the Trois-Rivères' goaltending change.

At 15:31, Devon Paliani found a slot through the open net and potted the puck through the open net on a power play goal. Chyzowski and Adam Brubacher earned the helpers. At 17:15, Sellar took advantage of the ensuing power play opportunity and netted his second goal of the game. The multi-goal game was Sellar's of the season and third of his professional career. Brady and Brendan Hoffmann earned the helpers.

Maxim Trèpanier scored Trois-Rivères' lone goal in the contest 1:38 into the third period. Noah Laaouan and Alex-Olivier Voyer earned the assists on the game's final goal.

The Royals host the Worcester Railers for their Taylor Swift Night (Royals Version) game on Friday, December 15th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.