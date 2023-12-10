Oilers Roll Through "The Wheel"

Wheeling, WV. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, finish off a victory via a shootout effort.

The Nailers opened the scoring for the second time in a row against the Oilers after a net-front scramble behind Julian Junca resulted in Dillon Hamaliuk jamming the puck across the goal line just 0:49 into the game.

It took until the 4:18 mark of the third period for the game to see its next goal. Alec Butcher slammed a back-door feed home along the left post off a quick pass from Dante Sheriff to tie the game at 1-1.

Nothing was solved in overtime as the game headed to the shootout. Wheeling's David Jankowski stepped up first and potted the puck past Junca with a deceptive far-side shot on the forehand to put the Nailers up 1-0 in the skill competition. In a must-score situation, Andy Carroll was able to slide a shot past Taylor Gauthier's five-hole to keep the game for Tulsa alive. After six rounds, Kishaun Gervais was able to win it on a patient move up the middle and a quick pull to the backhand for a top-shelf score to confirm a 2-1 win on the night.

Oilers sweep the two-game set in Wheeling and sit third in the Mountain Division with 27 points.

The Oilers return home to the BOK Center, for a 4:05 p.m. CT matchup against the Wichita Thunder on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Highlights:

Tulsa wins in the shootout for the first time this year (one for one on the campaign).

Alec Butcher scores for the second game in a row.

Oilers improve to 3-2 against the Central Division.

Tulsa kills all four power plays of the Nailers on the weekend.

