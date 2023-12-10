Americans Fall to Utah 7-3 in the Series Finale

Allen Americans' Donovan Sebrango in action

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, dropped the final game of their three-game series against the Utah Grizzlies, by a score of 7-3 on Saturday night at the Maverik Center.

Utah broke open a close game in the second period scoring four times, which matches the most goals scored in a period against the Americans this season.

Chase Perry came on in relief of Mark Sinclair in the second period. Perry stopped 20 of 22 Utah shots in the loss.

Colby McAuley scored for a second straight game. It was a power play goal. His team-leading ninth goal of the season. Hank Crone (4) and Ty Fournier (3) also lit the lamp for the Americans. Allen was 1-for-1 with the man advantage.

With the loss, the Americans dropped into seventh place in the Mountain Division. The two-week road trip continues next Wednesday night in Kansas City.

Three Stars:

1. UTA - N. Burke

2. UTA - M. Messner

3. UTA - K. Mayhew

