ECHL Transactions - December 10

December 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 10, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Tate Leeson, F

Florida:

Justin Kapelmaster, G

Fort Wayne:

Tristan Pelletier, F

Newfoundland:

Brian Wilson, G

Savannah:

Kaden Fulcher, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Blake Murray, F assigned by Carolina

Delete Blake Murray, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Reece Harsch, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dave Desander, G added as EBUG

Add Landon Cato, D activated from reserve

Delete Luka Burzan, F placed on reserve

Delete Louie Caporusso, F placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Taylor, G released as EBUG

Fort Wayne:

Add Francois Brassard, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Vincent De Mey, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tyler Parks, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Delete Mitchell Weeks, G recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve

Delete Drew DeRidder, G placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Justin Taylor, F activated from reserve

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Vyacheslav Peksa, G assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Savannah:

Add Jordan Kaplan, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Jake Willets, D activated from reserve

Add Riley Sawchuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Alexandre Doucet, F recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Antti Tuomisto, D recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Trenton Bliss, F recalled by Grand Rapids (a.m.)

Utah:

Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG

Wheeling:

Add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.