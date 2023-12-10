ECHL Transactions - December 10
December 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 10, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Tate Leeson, F
Florida:
Justin Kapelmaster, G
Fort Wayne:
Tristan Pelletier, F
Newfoundland:
Brian Wilson, G
Savannah:
Kaden Fulcher, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Blake Murray, F assigned by Carolina
Delete Blake Murray, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Reece Harsch, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dave Desander, G added as EBUG
Add Landon Cato, D activated from reserve
Delete Luka Burzan, F placed on reserve
Delete Louie Caporusso, F placed on reserve
Delete Spencer Taylor, G released as EBUG
Fort Wayne:
Add Francois Brassard, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Vincent De Mey, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Tyler Parks, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Delete Mitchell Weeks, G recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve
Delete Drew DeRidder, G placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Justin Taylor, F activated from reserve
Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from reserve
Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Vyacheslav Peksa, G assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Savannah:
Add Jordan Kaplan, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Jake Willets, D activated from reserve
Add Riley Sawchuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Alexandre Doucet, F recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Antti Tuomisto, D recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Trenton Bliss, F recalled by Grand Rapids (a.m.)
Utah:
Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG
Wheeling:
Add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve
