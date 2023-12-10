ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Newfoundland's Victor fined, suspended

Newfoundland's Josh Victor has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #280, Maine at Newfoundland, on Dec. 9.

Victor is fined and suspended as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor under Rule #46.2 at 19:01 of the first period.

Victor will miss Newfoundland's game vs. Maine today (Dec. 10).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Kalamazoo's Pilon fined, suspended

Kalamazoo's Drake Pilon has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #278, Iowa at Kalamazoo, on Dec. 9.

Pilon is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized illegal check to the head at 0:03 of the first period.

Pilon will miss Kalamazoo's games vs. Cincinnati today (Dec. 10) and at Cincinnati (Dec. 15).

