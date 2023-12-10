Koch Secures 2-1 Win with Overtime Goal vs. Fort Wayne
December 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - Davis Koch scored on the Iowa Heartlanders first shot of overtime to secure a 2-1 win over the Fort Wayne Komets Sunday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Casey Dornbach (1g, 1a) sprung Koch with a perfectly-timed pass over the line to the left-wing circle for Koch. As he stepped into the circle, he unleashed for his team-leading 13th goal of the season at :50 of the extra session. Sunday marked Iowa's first overtime-winning goal of the season.
Peyton Jones denied a season-high 43 shots, outdueling Brett Brochu (37 saves).
The Heartlanders wrapped up the ECHL's longest road trip (10 games) and return home for the next six games.
Dornbach tallied the game's opening goal at :48 of the second, throwing the puck off a stick in front and through the legs of the goaltender. Louis Boudon assisted.
Komets forward Jack Dugan tied the game at one three minutes later on the power play.
Iowa is next at home for six straight games starting Friday, Dec. 15 against Toledo at 6:35 p.m. On Sat., Dec. 16 at 6:05 p.m., Iowa hosts Toledo for Teddy Bear Toss Night, pres. by DASH Auctions. The Heartlanders will wear specialty holiday jerseys available for auction on the DASH Auctions app. Fans are encouraged to bring Teddy Bears to throw on the ice after Iowa's first goal, which will be donated to local charitable organizations helping those in need this holiday season.
On Sun., Dec. 17 at 2:05 p.m., the Heartlanders take on Toledo for Elementary School Day, pres. by MidWestOne Bank. The day also features a postgame skate pres. by The Family Dental Center.
Rose Club Memberships & Tickets Now Available For 2023-24 Season
Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, Partial Plans, Mini-Plans, Flex Tickets and Single-Game Tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season, the Heartlanders' third in the ECHL. Call 319-569-GOAL or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
