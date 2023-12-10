Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Savannah Ghost Pirates (3:05pm)

December 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (17-3-0-0) vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates (7-11-3-1)

December 10, 2023 | 3:05 PM ET | Regular Season Game #21 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Hunter Mottinger (9)

Linesmen: Tyler Willie (78), Felix-Antoine Voyer (57)

TONIGHT'S STORYLINES

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits look to improve to 6-0 this season against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Sunday afternoon.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) and Matt Caldwell (Analyst) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GHOST PIRATES SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (5-0-0-0) Home:(2-0-0-0) Away: (3-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

December 9, 2023 - Greenville 2 at Savannah 1 OT

Next Meeting:

December 17, 2023 Greenville at Savannah

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (8-5-1-1)

All-Time Record:

(13-5-2)

QUICK BITS

PAVING A NEW 'ROAD'

While this afternoon's game come inside of the friendly confines of Bon Secours Wellness Arena, last night's win over the Ghost Pirates marked the eighth consecutive road victory for the team. The stretch, which began on November 14, is the longest road winning streak in the franchise's history. The Swamp Rabbits' lone blemish on their road resume came in just their second trip away from The Well, a 7-4 loss to the Atlanta Gladiators on November 1.

FRANNY FOR THE WIN

Ryan Francis played the part of the game winner on Saturday night at Enmarket Arena, scoring just 1:02 into overtime. The winner, his second in as many games, improved the Ontario Reign prospect to eight points in just four games since being assigned to the Rabbits.

POWER-PLAY PERFORMER

Forward Josh McKechney jumped into a tie with Jake Smith for the team lead in power-play goals, as the Calgary, AB native netted his fourth man-advantage tally of the season. McKechney, who posted 36 points as a rookie last season, has already bested his power-play productivity from the 2022-23 campaign when he recorded three goals on the power-play.

MULTIPLE MULTI-POINTS

Nikita Pavlychev used a pair of assists in last night's win to jump into third on the team in scoring with 15 points, despite having played in 10 of the team's 20 games. The multi-point night is the fifth time the centerman has posted a multi-point performance, a mark that is higher than his single-point performance mark of three games. Pavlychev has only been held scoreless in two of his 10 appearances this season.

