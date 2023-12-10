Growlers Mute Mariners 4-2

The Newfoundland Growlers held off the Maine Mariners 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Ty Voit, Tyler Weiss, Jordan Escott and Matt Brassard provided the offence for Newfoundland while Luke Cavallin made 32 stops in the win.

Newfoundland head on the road for three games before the Holiday break.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - J. Escott

2. NFL - T. Weiss

3. NFL - T. Voit

