Growlers Mute Mariners 4-2
December 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers held off the Maine Mariners 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Mary Brown's Centre.
Ty Voit, Tyler Weiss, Jordan Escott and Matt Brassard provided the offence for Newfoundland while Luke Cavallin made 32 stops in the win.
Newfoundland head on the road for three games before the Holiday break.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - J. Escott
2. NFL - T. Weiss
3. NFL - T. Voit
Check out the Newfoundland Growlers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 10, 2023
- Mariners Comeback Falls Short in St. John's - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Mute Mariners 4-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - December 10 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Savannah Ghost Pirates (3:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Fall to Utah 7-3 in the Series Finale - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Win 7-3 on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Donate 3,271 Bears for Charity, Tame Lions in Series Finale, 5-1 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Mute Mariners 4-2
- Growlers Downed 6-3 by Mariners
- Growlers Outlast Mariners 4-3 in OT
- Series Preview: December 8-10 vs. Maine
- Growlers, ANC Host NEWfoundlander Night