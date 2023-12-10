Mariners Comeback Falls Short in St. John's

ST. JOHN'S, NL - After falling into a 3-0 hole, the Maine Mariners struck with two quick goals late in the 2nd period, but ultimately fell 4-2 to the Growlers on Sunday afternoon at Mary Brown's Centre. They finished their four-game Canada road trip 2-1-1, seeing their six game point streak come to an end.

Goals by Ty Voit and Tyler Weiss staked the Growlers to a 2-0 first period lead. After Shane Starrett denied Zach O'Brien on a breakaway, Voit arrived on the scene first and tapped in a rebound at 6:11 to open the scoring. Weiss scored with a wrist shot that hit off a Mariners defenseman and bobbled past Starrett at 9:20.

The Mariners pelted 16 shots on Luke Cavallin in the 2nd period, and had two goals waved off, both off Ethan Keppen's stick - once on a breakaway that was ruled not to have crossed the goal line and another that was high-sticked into the net. Newfoundland's Jordan Escott tipped a James Melindy shot past Starrett at 5:24 to stretch the Growler lead to 3-0. The Mariners began their comeback with a shorthanded goal from Jimmy Lambert at 15:13, and struck again off a 3-on-2 rush just 48 seconds later, finished by Brooklyn Kalmikov. For the third day in a row, Maine entered the 3rd period down 3-2.

After an unsuccessful Maine power play opportunity with a chance to tie it, Growlers defenseman Matt Brassard came out of the penalty box and joined a 2-on-1. He finished a feed from Todd Skirving for his first goal of the season to put Newfoundland back up by a pair. The Mariners couldn't muster anything more, as they were outshot by the Growlers 15-6 in the third, and 40-34 in the game.

The Mariners (8-9-2-0) return home for a pair of games next weekend. They will take on Newfoundland once again on Saturday for "Pickleball Night" at 6 PM, presented by Martin's Point Generations Health, followed by the annual Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday, December 17th at 3 PM against Adirondack, presented by Bath Savings. Sunday's game also features a winter beanie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Martin's Point Health Care and a postgame open skate with Santa Claus.

Further promotional information, schedules, and single game tickets can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com. Fans can also purchase single game tickets at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Group discounts and ticket packages are available through the Maine Mariners front office by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

