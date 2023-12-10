Grizzlies Win 7-3 on Teddy Bear Toss Night

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got 2 goals and 1 assist from Nathan Burke and Mick Messner added 2 goals as they defeated the Allen Amercians 7-3 in front of a crowd of 7,644 on Ugly Sweater and Teddy Bear Toss Night at Maverik Center.

Allen scored first as Hank Crone got his 4th of the season 15:36 in. Kyle Mayhew tied the game as he scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal 16:47 in. A Grizzlies record 3,647 teddy bears and stuffed animals were thrown on the ice for the annual teddy bear toss. Mick Messner scored on a rebound from a Keoni Texeira shot 19:41 in as Utah took a 2-1 lead after 1 period.

Josh Wesley scored 12 seconds into the second period to extend the Utah lead to 3-1. Nathan Burke made it 4-1 as he scored 1:53 in. Burke scored again 3:55 in to give the Grizz a 5-1 lead. Allen goaltender Mark Sinclair was pulled in favor of Chase Perry, who saved 20 of 22. Sinclair stopped 12 of 17. Allen's Colby McAuley scored 7:54 in. McAuley and Hank Crone each had 1 goal and 2 assists. Utah's Brandon Cutler made it a 6-2 game as he scored on a wrist shot from the right circle 13:08 in. Allen's Jordan Ty Fournier made it 6-3 as he scored 14:34 in. The Grizz led 6-3 after 40 minutes of play.

Mick Messner scored his second of the night 5:47 into the third period. Utah won 2 of 3 games in the series as their record goes to 8-11 on the season. Allen falls to 7-13-1 on the year.

Utah goaltender Dante Giannuzzi stopped 25 of 28 as he earned his second win of the year.

Brandon Cutler and Kyle Mayhew each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Cole Gallant, Dakota Raabe and Bryan Yoon each had 2 assists. Mayhew and Brett Stapley were each a +4 on the night. Burke and Yoon were each a +3.

Utah heads to the road for 5 straight games, beginning on Wednesday, December 13th at Cincinnati. Utah returns to Maverik Center on December 23rd vs Idaho. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Nathan Burke (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist. +3, 7 shots. Burke has 4 games this season where he's scored 3 points.

2. Mick Messner (Utah) - 2 goals, +2, 5 shots.

3. Kyle Mayhew (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +4, 4 shots.

