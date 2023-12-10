First-Place Rabbits Fall for Just Fourth Time this Season in Loss to Savannah

Greenville Swamp Rabbits in a skirmish with the Savannah Ghost Pirates

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Savannah Ghost Pirates goaltender Michael Bullion made 27 save as his team handed the Greenville Swamp Rabbits just their fourth loss of the season on Sunday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The game began similarly to Saturday's meeting between the Swamp Rabbits and the Ghost Pirates in Savannah, as Vincent Marleau scored his eight of the season at 3:17, giving Savannah the opening lead for the second night in a row. Greenville responded at 4:41, as Ryan Francis deflected the puck off his skate and into the net for his fourth of the season. At 7:19, Simon Pinard pushed the puck across the line to regain Savannah's lead, the lead they would carry into the intermission.

After a scoreless second period, the Ghost Pirates added to their lead as Ross Armour netted his second of the season from a 2-on-1 zone entry. Later in the period, with the Greenville net empty, Pinard scored a power-play goal to solidify the 4-1 scoreline and the first Savannah win over the Swamp Rabbits this season, having lost the first five meetings.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 17-4-0-0 but remain atop the Eastern Conference with 34 points. The win improves the Ghost Pirates to 8-11-3-1.

The Swamp Rabbits remain at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday night for a 7 p.m meeting with the Atlanta Gladiators.s

