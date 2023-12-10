Cyclones Fall on the Road against K-Wings

KALAMAZOO, MI - Cincinnati dropped a Sunday matinee contest 7-5 to Kalamazoo at the Wings Event Center. The Cyclones fall to 0-2-0-0 against the K-Wings this season.

The Cyclones struck first less than three minutes into the game with Jalen Smereck's second goal in back-to-back games. Kalamazoo's Erik Bradford scored twice in 35 seconds to give the K-Wings a 2-1 lead. On the powerplay, Tim Doherty received a sweet pass in tight from Justin Vaive to bring the game even.

In the 2nd period, the K-Wings took over with four straight goals to take a 6-2 lead. Josh Passolt scored twice, with defensemen Derek Daschke and Connor Walters each finding the back of the net. Tim Doherty recorded his second PPG of the game with just one second left in the period.

Kalamazoo tacked on a 7th goal with Erik Bradford's hat-trick marker early in the final frame. Cincinnati didn't go quietly, scoring twice goals in 12 seconds. Andrusiak converted Cincy's third powerplay goal of the game and Colton Kalezic found his first professional goal to make it 7-5.

Up next, Cincinnati returns home to the Heritage Bank Center on Wednesday December 13th to host the Utah Grizzlies.

