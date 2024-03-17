Royals Cap off Five-Game Road-Trip with Sunday Showdown in Maine

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, close out a four-game week on the road against the Maine Mariners on Sunday, March 17th at 3:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

The Royals return home for a three-game weekend series against the Railers opening on Friday, March 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals Motorsports Night including a pre-game block party with racing vehicles and a live performance by the Reading Buccaneers, as well as a happy hour from 6-7:00 p.m., presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals post a 25-28-5-2 record after falling to the Mariners on Saturday, March 16, 4-2. The loss puts Reading at a 2-2 record through the opening four games of the five-game road-trip.

Before the two-game series opener, the Royals defeated the Worcester Railers on Friday, March 15 in a shootout, 2-1, and on Wednesday, March 13th, 2-1, at the DCU Center. Under Interim Head Coach Jason Binkley, the Royals post a 9-9-2-1 record with a point earned in 12 of 21 games.

Forward Yvan Mongo is on a five-game point streak (3g-5a) with a goal in three-straight games. Joe Nardi surpassed Matt Brown for the team lead in points this season (40) with his 26h assist on Friday. Nardi ties Devon Paliani for third on the team in goals behind Shane Sellar (15) and team-leading goal scorer Ryan Chyzowski (17).

Scouting the Mariners:

Maine enters the two-game series finale with a 24-27-7-0 record through 58 games this season. The Mariners have won three of their last four games including a 33-save shutout 7-0 victory over Adirondack on March 8th by the Rookie of the Month for January goaltender Brad Arvanitis.

Forward Alex Kile leads the Mariners in goals (31), assists (36) and points (67) this season. The Troy, Michigan native ties for second in the ECHL in goals and ranks fourth in points. Additionally, Kile posts nine power play goals to lead all Mariners.

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

Upcoming Games:

Motorsports Night - Mar. 22 vs. Worcester - Presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports

Rev it up with the Royals at their Motorsports Night!

Pre-game block party on Penn St. with vehicle displays

St. Hat-Tricks / Teacher Appreciation / Go Green Night - Mar. 23 vs. Worcester

Enjoy St. Patrick's Day the right way with green ice, beer, and the chance at a $10,000 giveaway

St. Patrick's specialty jersey (TBA)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Undie Sunday / Slapshot's Birthday - Mar. 24 vs. Worcester - Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Celebrate Slapshot's birthday with the best fuzzball in hockey and all of his mascot guests!

Toss your newly packaged underwear onto the ice after the first Royals goal to donate it to charity

Giveaway: 2023-24 team poster

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

