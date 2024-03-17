K-Wings Receive Hunter Vorva from Rochester

March 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Sunday that goaltender Hunter Vorva was released from a professional tryout agreement by the Rochester Americans (AHL) and returned to Kalamazoo.

Vorva, 28, returns after making 53 appearances for the K-Wings over the last two seasons. The Kalamazoo native went 13-9-2-1 with a 2.61 goals-against average (GAA) and .921 save percentage (SV%) in his rookie season.

The 5-foot, 11-inch stopper is 16-8-0-0 in 2023-24 and ranks second in the ECHL with a .924 SV% and fourth with a 2.36 GAA. Vorva was named ECHL Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Week for the week of January 22-28 after going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and .975 SV% across two K-Wings wins.

The K-Wings also announced that goaltender Trevor Babin was released from his Standard Player Contract.

Kalamazoo is back in action Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EDT versus Allen for Kids Day at Wings Event Center. Tickets to the game can be purchased HERE.

--

The K-Wings return home Friday, March 29 for Pucks 'N Paws Night at Wings Event Center! Ruh Roh! Scooby Doo is back, and it's that time of the year to bring the pup back to the rink for Pucks 'N Paws, presented by Blain's Farm & Fleet. The goal horns will be turned off, and the barks will be turned UP. Plus, don't miss the pup race during the first intermission, $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas & hot dogs), or the 'Scooby Doo Specialty Jersey Auction' post-game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.