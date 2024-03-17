Grizz Win 5-4 in the Miracle at Maverik Center

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies scored 3 goals in a 1 minute 8 second stretch late in the third period to turn a 4-1 deficit into a 4-4 tie. Josh Wesley scored the game tying goal 18:11 into the third period and Wesley scored the dramatic game winner 1:30 into overtime as the Grizzlies win 5-4 over the Norfolk Admirals in front of a crowd of 8562 on Military Night at Maverik Center.

Norfolk scored the first 3 goals of the contest. Andrew McLean scored 3:38 into the contest. Later in the period Danny Katic extended the Admirals lead 18:08 in. Norfolk led 2-0 after 1 frame. Keaton Jameson made it a 3-0 game on a one-timer from the left circle on a delayed penalty 3:41 into the second. Grizzlies got on the board 15:40 in as Cole Gallant redirected a Quinn Wichers shot. Norfolk led 3-1 after 2 frames.

Jameson extended the Admirals lead as he scored his second of the night 4:28 into the third period on a power play goal. Late in the third period Utah got a 5 on 3 power play. Norfolk's Darick Louis-Jean got a delay of game penalty 15:38 seconds in. 32 seconds later Norfolk's Mark Liwiski got a tripping minor to give Utah a 2-man advantage for a minute 28 seconds. Kyle Mayhew scored on the 5 on 3 as he bounced the puck off Jameson 17:03 in. 48 seconds later Dylan Fitze redirected a Mayhew shot to make it a 4-3 game. 20 seconds later Josh Wesley scored on a one-timer from the high slot to tie the game. Utah scored 3 goals in a span of 68 seconds to overcome a three-goal deficit.

The Grizzlies got a power play early in overtime as Andrew McLean got a slashing minor as he stopped a Luke Manning breakaway 51 seconds in. It was Grizzlies captain Josh Wesley who had the game winner 1:30 in as the Grizzlies completed the miracle comeback in the opener of the three-game series. Wesley had 2 goals and 1 assist to lead the way. Brett Stapley had 3 assists in the win. Cole Gallant had 1 goal and 1 assist. Utah went 3 for 6 on the power play. Norfolk went 1 for 5.

Utah goaltender Dante Giannuzzi got his team leading 12th win of the season as he stopped 18 of 22. Norfolk goaltender Oskari Salminen saved 32 of 37.

3 stars

1. Josh Wesley (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, 3 shots.

2. Kyle Mayhew (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists, 4 shots.

3. Brett Stapley (Utah) - 3 assists.

