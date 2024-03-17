Americans Fall to Kalamazoo in the Series Finale

Allen Americans defend against the Kalamazoo Wings

Kalamazoo, Michigan - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), faced the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday afternoon in Michigan, and it was Kalamazoo coming out on top 6-1 in the final game of the series.

Kalamazoo scored the first two goals of the game jumping out to a 2-0 lead, but the Americans would respond before the period ended, as Colby McAuley scored his 12th power play goal of the season to make it a 2-1 game after the first period.

Kalamazoo increased their lead to 3-1 in the second period outshooting the Americans 29-13 through the first two periods of play.

The Wings blew the game open in the third period scoring three more times. Kalamazoo had seven power play opportunities to just one for the Americans. Allen was 1-for-1 on the power play.

There were a total of six misconducts, and 70 penalty minutes in the third period between the two teams.

Kalamazoo won the season series taking two of the three games. The Americans return home to meet the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM CDT for the School Day Game. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Three Stars:

1. KAL - E. Bradford

2. KAL - Q. Preston

3. KAL - M. Joyaux

