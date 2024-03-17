Grizzlies Defeat Admirals 5-2 at Maverik Center

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got 2 goals from Dylan Fitze and Will Cranley stopped 28 of 30 as they defeated the Norfolk Admirals 5-2 on a Sunday afternoon at Maverik Center.

Dylan Fitze got the scoring started 5:14 into the contest from the left wing. About 5 minutes later Brandon Cutler scored his team leading 10:17 in. Cutler now has 29 goals on the season. Norfolk got on the board as Stepan Timofeyev scored his 12th of the season 11:12 in. Utah led 2-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Norfolk's Thomas Caron tied the game with a power play goal 1:16 in. Utah scored what turned out to be the game winner as Cole Gallant gave Utah a 3-2 lead 10:55 in. On the Gallant goal Luke Manning picked up his first pro goal with an assist. 34 seconds later Dylan Fitze scored his second goal of the night as he redirected a Tyler Penner shot. The Grizz led 4-2 after 2 frames. Adam Berg completed the scoring as he got his 10th of the season 15:37 into the third period as the Grizz are now 19-9-1 at home this season.

Tyler Penner, Brett Stapley and Quinn Wichers each had 2 assists for the Grizzlies, who have scored 5 goals in each of the first two games of the series. Norfolk outshot Utah 30 to 28.

The six game homestand for the Grizzlies concludes on Monday night in the series finale. Face-off will be at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Dylan Fitze (Utah) - 2 goals.

2. Brandon Cutler (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2.

3. Will Cranley (Utah) - 28 of 30 saves.

