ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
March 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Cincinnati's Allen fined, suspended
Cincinnati's Cole Fraser has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #825, Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, on March 16.
Fraser is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 9:44 of the second period.
Fraser will miss Cincinnati's game vs. Indy today (March 17).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Kalamazoo's Adams fined, suspended
Kalamazoo's Collin Adams has suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #829, Allen at Kalamazoo, on March. 16.
Adams is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 14:02 of the third period.
Adams will miss Kalamazoo's game vs. Allen today (March 17).
