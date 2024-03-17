ECHL Transactions - March 17
March 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 17, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Trevor Babin, G
Maine:
Tyler Vanuden, F
Norfolk:
Kristian Stead, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Greenville:
Add Max Coyle, D activated from reserve
Add Nick Prkusic, F activated from reserve
Delete Cole Donhauser, F placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Modry, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Santino Centorame, D activated from reserve
Delete Nick Grima, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Hunter Vorva, G returned from loan to Rochester
Add Ryan Naumovski, F activated from reserve
Add Luke Morgan, F activated from reserve
Delete Jay Keranen, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Ryan Mast, D assigned from Providence by Boston
Add Cameron Askew, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tyler Vanuden, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve
Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve
Delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)
Norfolk:
Add Thomas Caron, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brandon Osmundson, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Nolan Valleau, D returned from bereavement/family leave
Add Kyle Jeffers, F activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve
Delete Peter Tischke, D placed on reserve
Delete Michael Bullion, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)
Toledo:
Add Trenton Bliss, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Add Grant Gabriele, D activated from reserve
Delete Brendon Michaelian, D placed on reserve
Delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)
