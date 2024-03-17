ECHL Transactions - March 17

March 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 17, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Trevor Babin, G

Maine:

Tyler Vanuden, F

Norfolk:

Kristian Stead, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Greenville:

Add Max Coyle, D activated from reserve

Add Nick Prkusic, F activated from reserve

Delete Cole Donhauser, F placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Modry, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Santino Centorame, D activated from reserve

Delete Nick Grima, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Hunter Vorva, G returned from loan to Rochester

Add Ryan Naumovski, F activated from reserve

Add Luke Morgan, F activated from reserve

Delete Jay Keranen, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Ryan Mast, D assigned from Providence by Boston

Add Cameron Askew, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tyler Vanuden, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve

Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve

Delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)

Norfolk:

Add Thomas Caron, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brandon Osmundson, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Nolan Valleau, D returned from bereavement/family leave

Add Kyle Jeffers, F activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve

Delete Peter Tischke, D placed on reserve

Delete Michael Bullion, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)

Toledo:

Add Trenton Bliss, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Add Grant Gabriele, D activated from reserve

Delete Brendon Michaelian, D placed on reserve

Delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)

ECHL Stories from March 17, 2024

